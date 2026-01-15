Trump claims that Iran executions have ceased
- US President Donald Trump says he has been informed that executions in Iran have ceased, despite Tehran continuing fast-track trials for protesters.
- Mr Trump had previously expressed support for Iranian protesters, promising "help is on the way" amid reports of thousands killed by security forces.
- The UK has closed its Tehran embassy and withdrawn staff, while Poland and Italy urged their citizens to leave Iran due to the unrest.
- Both the UK and the US are reducing personnel at military bases in Qatar, including the large US Al-Udeid air base.
- Tehran warned regional countries of retaliation if the US initiated military action, which Mr Trump has been threatening for days.