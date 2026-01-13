Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump imposes 25% tariffs on Iran’s trading partners amid deadly protests

White House says Trump isn't ruling out military action against Iran over protests
  • President Donald Trump has announced a 25 per cent tariff on any country trading with Iran, effective immediately, through a post on Truth Social.
  • The announcement comes as the US considers its response to Iran's largest anti-government protests in years.
  • China, the United Arab Emirates, and India are among Iran's top trading partners; China has criticized the tariff threat and vowing to protect its interests.
  • No official White House documentation or legal authority for Trump's tariff declaration was provided at the time of the announcement.
  • The anti-government demonstrations in Iran have resulted in 599 verified deaths, with the US saying diplomacy is its primary option while also threatening military action.
