Iran warns any war started by US will ‘spread across the region’
- US President Donald Trump says that Iran is now “seriously talking” to the US, despite previous threats of military action.
- Mr Trump declined to confirm if he had made a “final decision” on using force against Iran, indicating that diplomacy was a possibility.
- He suggested that a negotiated deal preventing nuclear weapons would be a satisfactory outcome to the talks.
- Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned that any US attack would be met with a “strong blow” from the Iranian nation.
- He added that any war initiated by the US would inevitably “spread across the region”.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks