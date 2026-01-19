Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Hacked Iranian state TV broadcasts anti-government message from exiled prince

Moment Iranian state TV hacked to broadcast message from exiled prince
  • Iranian state television was hacked on Sunday (18 January), broadcasting a video supporting anti-government protests in the country.
  • The sequence featured a message from exiled Crown Prince of Iran Reza Pahlavi.
  • Graphics in Farsi read “America is with you” and urged military personnel to protect citizens rather than side with “killers of the people”.
  • It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the apparent hacking.
  • The incident occurred amidst nationwide protests in Iran, ongoing since late December, driven by economic hardship and public anger against the ruling clerical establishment, marking some of the most significant unrest since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in