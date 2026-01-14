Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US military intervention in Iran appears ‘imminent’ after weeks of protests

Trump claims the "killing in Iran is stopping" stating there are no plans for executions
  • Donald Trump is reportedly "ready to push the button" on military strikes against Iran, following weeks of widespread protests against the ayatollah’s regime that have reportedly claimed over 2,500 lives.
  • US intervention is considered "imminent," with sources suggesting strikes could occur within 24 hours, prompting the withdrawal of US and UK personnel from Middle East bases, including Al-Udeid in Qatar.
  • Trump is reportedly delaying action, hoping for the collapse of Iranian banks to destabilise the regime, while plans are being drawn up for an interim government should the current regime fall.
  • Iran has issued warnings to neighbouring countries, stating it would strike American bases in the region if Trump orders military action against the Islamic Republic.
  • The protests have led to a reported death toll of 2,571 and 18,137 arrests, with Trump vowing "very strong action" if protesters are executed, as the fate of one individual, Erfan Soltani, remains unclear.
