Latest development in US-Iran nuclear talks announced
- The United States and Iran are scheduled to hold their next round of nuclear talks in Geneva on Thursday, a development confirmed by Oman's foreign minister, Badr al-Busaidi.
- Iran's top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi, expressed optimism for a diplomatic resolution, stating a draft proposal would be ready within days and reiterating that Iran's right to enrich uranium remains a key point of contention.
- The US administration, which has significantly increased its military presence in the Middle East, issued warnings of limited strikes against Iran should nuclear negotiations falter, suspecting Iran's nuclear programme is aimed at developing weapons.
- These nuclear talks coincide with fresh anti-government protests across Iran, with university students demonstrating at 40-day memorials for the thousands killed during a crackdown on previous nationwide demonstrations.
- The earlier crackdown was described as the deadliest under Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, with human rights groups reporting at least 7,015 deaths, while the Iranian government stated 3,117 fatalities.
