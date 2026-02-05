What to know as Iran and US hold nuclear talks
- The United States and Iran are scheduled to hold talks in Oman Friday, primarily concerning Tehran's nuclear program, following a period of escalating tensions.
- These discussions occur in the wake of a 12-day war launched by Israel on Iran in June, which involved US bombings of Iranian nuclear sites, and a subsequent violent crackdown on widespread protests across Iran.
- President Donald Trump has maintained pressure on Iran, deploying an “armada” to the Gulf and threatening military strikes while also initiating diplomacy through a letter to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
- Although Iran seeks to limit the talks to its nuclear activities, the US aims to expand the agenda to include other concerns such as ballistic missiles, regional proxy networks, and human rights issues.
- Iran has insisted for decades that its nuclear program is peaceful but its officials increasingly threaten to pursue a nuclear weapon.
