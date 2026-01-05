Tehran displays chilling banners showing US and Israeli coffins
- Iran has unveiled a banner threatening the US and Israel with military action against Tehran.
- The banner, displayed near the former Israeli embassy, depicts coffins draped with US and Israeli flags, bearing the message: "Watch out for your soldiers".
- This development follows escalating tensions after America bombed Iranian nuclear sites in June.
- Donald Trump and Iranian officials exchanged threats on Friday, with Trump stating the US military would "come to the rescue" of Iranian protesters if they are "violently killed" and that the US army is "locked and loaded."
- The threats coincide with widespread demonstrations across Iran, which have been ongoing since 2022 and are partly fuelled by the collapse of the country's currency.