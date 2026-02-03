Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US military shoots down Iranian drone ‘aggressively approaching’ aircraft carrier

'If we can't talk to Iran, bad things could happen' says Trump in latest threat
  • The US military shot down an Iranian Shahed-139 drone in the Arabian Sea Tuesday after it "aggressively" approached the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier.
  • An F-35C fighter jet from the Abraham Lincoln shot the drone in self-defense, with no American service members harmed or equipment damaged, the US military said.
  • The incident occurred days before scheduled nuclear talks between the United States and Iran, which White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed are still set to proceed.
  • In a separate incident Tuesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces harassed a U.S.-flagged, U.S.-crewed merchant vessel.
  • "Two IRGC boats and an Iranian Mohajer drone approached M/V Stena Imperative at high speeds and threatened to board and seize the tanker," Navy Captain Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson at the U.S. military's Central Command, said. The tanker sped up and continued its voyage.
