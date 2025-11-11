Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

What you need to know about the elections in Iraq

Voters wait to cast their vote in the historic Iraq election
Voters wait to cast their vote in the historic Iraq election (AP)
  • Iraq is holding crucial parliamentary elections, which began on Sunday for security forces and displaced persons, with the general election commencing on Tuesday.
  • The election's outcome will significantly impact Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's prospects for a second term and shape Iraq's future political landscape.
  • This vote is the seventh since the 2003 US-led invasion, with current voter concerns primarily focused on job opportunities and inadequate public services rather than security.
  • The influential Sadrist Movement, led by Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, is boycotting the election, while several Iran-linked Shiite militias are participating through associated political parties.
  • The election has been marred by allegations of corruption, vote-buying, and the assassination of a candidate, Safaa al-Mashhadani, ahead of the polls.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in