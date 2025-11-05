Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rapper detained after death of model and influencer is treated as murder

Iris Hsieh was found dead in a hotel bathtub
Iris Hsieh was found dead in a hotel bathtub (Iris Hsieh/Instagram)
  • The death of Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh, found in a Kuala Lumpur hotel bathtub on 22 October, has been reclassified as a homicide, prompting a murder investigation.
  • Malaysian police have detained rapper and filmmaker Namewee (Wee Meng Chee), who discovered Hsieh unresponsive, to assist with the inquiry and have remanded him until 10 November.
  • Namewee, who was collaborating with Hsieh on a video project, denies any involvement in her death and claims the emergency services response was significantly delayed.
  • Separately, Namewee faces drug possession and use charges after pills and positive urine tests were reported from his hotel room on the day Hsieh died, allegations he also denies.
  • Hsieh, known as the 'nurse goddess' with a substantial social media following, had her body released to her family, with autopsy and toxicology results still pending as the cause of death remains under investigation.
