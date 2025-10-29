Police seize suspected cocaine worth estimated €8 million
- Irish police seized suspected cocaine worth an estimated eight million euro (£7 million) in Co Laois.
- The haul, weighing 116 kilos, along with electronic devices, was discovered during a search of a residential address and lands on Tuesday.
- A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the seizure and is currently being detained at a Laois Garda Station.
- This operation forms part of Operation Tara, a national initiative aimed at disrupting and dismantling drug trafficking networks.
- Detective Chief Superintendent Seamus Boland affirmed An Garda Siochana's commitment to dismantling drug trafficking routes into Ireland and keeping communities safe.