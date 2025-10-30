Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Human sacrifice uncovered at Iron Age site in Dorset

Related: Iron Age women inherited land, study suggests
  • Archaeologists, including Sandi Toksvig and Miles Russell, investigated an Iron Age settlement in Dorset for a Channel 4 series, uncovering secrets of the Durotriges tribe.
  • They discovered the 2,000-year-old skeleton of a teenage girl buried face down in a pit, suggesting a potential murder mystery.
  • Further analysis indicated the girl suffered violence before death and was likely a human sacrifice, given the unusual but careful burial.
  • DNA evidence from the burial site suggests the Durotriges tribe was a matrilineal society, where women likely owned the land.
  • This finding marks the first known documentation of matrilineal communities in western European prehistory.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in