Is X down right now? Major Twitter outage leaves users with blank screen
- X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, suffered a significant global outage, leaving users worldwide unable to access the social media service.
- Instead of their usual feeds, visitors to both the website and mobile applications were met with a blank screen.
- It appears to be a more severe issue than previous disruptions where the site would load but display no posts.
- Reports of problems surged around 3pm BST (10am Eastern Time), according to tracking website Down Detector, which showed a huge spike in user complaints.
- The disruption appeared to be widespread, affecting users across the globe and impacting all methods of accessing the platform, from desktop browsers to mobile apps.