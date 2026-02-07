Isis affiliate claims responsibility for Pakistan mosque suicide bombing
- A suicide bombing at a Shia mosque on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, resulted in the deaths of at least 31 people and wounded over 170 others.
- The regional affiliate of the militant group Isis claimed responsibility for the attack, which occurred amidst a surge in militant assaults across Pakistan.
- The bomber detonated the device after being challenged by guards as he attempted to enter the Khadija Al-Kubra mosque compound.
- Authorities have since arrested several suspects, including the bomber's brother and mother, during overnight raids in Islamabad and northwestern Pakistan.
- This incident marks the deadliest suicide bombing in Islamabad in over a decade, underscoring the ongoing sectarian violence targeting Shia minorities in the country.
