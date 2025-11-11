Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

At least 12 killed and multiple people injured following bombing in Islamabad

Pakistan: Suicide attacker kills 12, injures 27 others outside Islamabad court: Pakistani minister
  • A suicide bomber detonated explosives outside a district court in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, on Tuesday, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens.
  • The attack occurred during one of the court's busiest hours, with the interior minister stating the bomber targeted a police vehicle after failing to enter the court premises.
  • At least 27 people were reportedly wounded in the blast, which was powerful enough to be heard miles away and caused significant damage.
  • No group has yet claimed responsibility for the bombing, which is part of a renewed wave of militant violence in Pakistan.
  • Separately, Pakistani security forces thwarted an attempted attack on an army-run cadet college near the Afghan border and reported other militant incidents, including an IED attack and operations killing 20 Taliban militants.
