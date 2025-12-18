Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Israel announces biggest natural gas deal in its history

Related: Israeli ambassador to Australia responds to Netanyahu’s criticism of Albanese
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the approval of a $35 billion natural gas export deal with Egypt, marking the largest gas agreement in Israel's history.
  • The deal aims to strengthen Israel's regional energy standing and contribute to stability, potentially repairing relations strained by the conflict in the Gaza Strip.
  • US energy giant Chevron will deliver the gas over 15 years, with half of the proceeds expected to benefit Israel's state coffers.
  • The agreement was announced after initial delays caused by Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen, who had previously deemed the terms unfavourable but now supports the deal.
  • Separately, German lawmakers approved a $3bn expansion to a defence agreement for Israel’s Arrow 3 missile defence system, increasing its value to $6.5bn and making it Israel's largest defence export deal.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in