Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Israel strikes Gaza as both sides accuse each other of breaching ceasefire

Related: Aid trucks wait at Rafah crossing to enter Gaza as Hamas hands over hostage bodies
  • Israeli forces conducted strikes in Gaza on Sunday, with Israel and Hamas trading blame over alleged violations of the US-brokered ceasefire.
  • Israeli military officials accused Hamas of "multiple attacks" including RPG and sniper fire against troops in Rafah, which they described as a "bold violation" of the ceasefire.
  • Gaza residents and health authorities reported at least 11 fatalities from Israeli airstrikes and tank fire, with further reports of nine deaths from strikes in Nuseirat and al-Zawaida.
  • Hamas denied violating the ceasefire, asserting its commitment to the agreement and rejecting US State Department claims of an "imminent attack" as false and aligned with Israeli propaganda.
  • The ceasefire remains strained by the delayed return of deceased hostages and Israel's decision to keep the Rafah crossing closed.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in