Israeli military says ceasefire agreement in Gaza started at noon

Aftermath of Israel's government ratifying a ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza
Aftermath of Israel's government ratifying a ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza (REUTERS)
  • The Israeli military announced that a ceasefire agreement with Hamas came into effect at noon local time on Friday.
  • The agreement includes the withdrawal of Israeli troops to agreed-upon deployment lines.
  • The plan also encompasses the release of remaining hostages and Palestinian prisoners.
  • This announcement followed reports of heavy shelling in Gaza earlier on Friday.
  • Israel's Cabinet approved the ceasefire plan, proposed by President Donald Trump, which aims to end a two-year conflict that has destabilised the Middle East.
