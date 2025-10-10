Israeli military says ceasefire agreement in Gaza started at noon
- The Israeli military announced that a ceasefire agreement with Hamas came into effect at noon local time on Friday.
- The agreement includes the withdrawal of Israeli troops to agreed-upon deployment lines.
- The plan also encompasses the release of remaining hostages and Palestinian prisoners.
- This announcement followed reports of heavy shelling in Gaza earlier on Friday.
- Israel's Cabinet approved the ceasefire plan, proposed by President Donald Trump, which aims to end a two-year conflict that has destabilised the Middle East.