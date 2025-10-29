Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

100 people killed as Trump insists Gaza ceasefire won’t be jeopardised

Explosions seen over Gaza night sky, after Netanyahu said he ordered 'powerful strikes'
  • Israel conducted extensive strikes on Gaza, reportedly killing over 100 people, following the alleged killing of an Israeli soldier and Hamas handing over incorrect remains of a hostage.
  • President Trump insisted the US-backed ceasefire was not at risk, stating Israel was justified in retaliating after one of its soldiers was killed in Rafah.
  • Hamas denied involvement in the soldier's death, accusing Israel of violating the ceasefire and subsequently postponing the handover of another deceased hostage.
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered "powerful strikes" after Hamas allegedly provided the wrong remains, with Israel's military claiming to have targeted 30 "terrorists".
  • Hospitals across Gaza reported significant casualties from the strikes, including numerous women and children, while Israel had notified the United States before launching the attacks.
