100 people killed as Trump insists Gaza ceasefire won’t be jeopardised
- Israel conducted extensive strikes on Gaza, reportedly killing over 100 people, following the alleged killing of an Israeli soldier and Hamas handing over incorrect remains of a hostage.
- President Trump insisted the US-backed ceasefire was not at risk, stating Israel was justified in retaliating after one of its soldiers was killed in Rafah.
- Hamas denied involvement in the soldier's death, accusing Israel of violating the ceasefire and subsequently postponing the handover of another deceased hostage.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered "powerful strikes" after Hamas allegedly provided the wrong remains, with Israel's military claiming to have targeted 30 "terrorists".
- Hospitals across Gaza reported significant casualties from the strikes, including numerous women and children, while Israel had notified the United States before launching the attacks.