Donald Trump warns Hamas to ‘behave or be eradicated’

Trump says Israel-Gaza ceasefire still in place
  • Donald Trump warned Hamas to "behave or be eradicated" following renewed violence in the Gaza Strip, which threatened a fragile ceasefire.
  • The warning came after a series of killings in Gaza, including 45 deaths and 158 injuries reported by Gaza authorities in the past 24 hours.
  • US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Tel Aviv to work on the second phase of a 20-point ceasefire agreement, meeting with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
  • Israel enforced a "yellow line" in Rafah, stating it would kill anyone crossing it without warning, leading to confusion among Palestinians regarding its placement in the devastated area.
  • Hamas has alleged 47 ceasefire violations by Israel, while diplomatic talks continue, with Egypt hosting discussions with Hamas leader Khalil Al-Hayya.
