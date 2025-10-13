Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch Red Cross cars leave Gaza City as first hostages released

First Red Cross vehicles carrying hostages leave Gaza City
  • Red Cross vehicles departed Gaza City on Monday, 13 October, after Hamas released the first group of the remaining Israeli hostages captured during the 7 October attack.
  • The release of the remaining 13 confirmed living Israeli hostages, along with the bodies of 26 deceased and two whose fate is unknown, is also expected on Monday.
  • Nearly 2,000 Palestinian detainees and convicted prisoners are anticipated to be released as part of the same agreement.
  • These releases are a significant development in concluding two years of devastating conflict in Gaza, stemming from a ceasefire deal promoted by Donald Trump.
  • Watch the video in full above
In full

