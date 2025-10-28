Netanyahu orders Israeli military to carry out ‘powerful’ Gaza attacks
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the military to immediately carry out "powerful" attacks in Gaza.
- This directive came shortly after Israel claimed that Hamas had opened fire at Israeli forces in southern Gaza.
- Tensions were already high following Israel's accusation that Hamas breached a fragile ceasefire agreement.
- The alleged breach involved Hamas returning the remains of hostage Ofir Tzarfati, who had already been recovered and buried in 2023.
- Netanyahu's office stated that the transfer was a "clear violation" of the agreement, which is under strain regarding the return of hostage bodies.