Brits say they would ‘end friendships’ over opinions on Israel-Palestine
- A recent poll by More in Common UK reveals that almost half of Britons would consider ending a friendship over differing views on the Israel-Palestine conflict.
- The survey of 2,000 adults found that 43% of those sympathetic to Palestine and 46% of those sympathetic to Israel would consider ending friendships due to social media posts.
- Most Britons do not take a definitive side, viewing the conflict as complex, and three-quarters feel uncomfortable discussing it on social media.
- Public patience for protests is diminishing, with 67% agreeing that some demonstrations related to the conflict are too disruptive and should not be permitted.
- Sympathy for Israel has slightly decreased to 14%, while sympathy for Palestine has risen to 26% over the past two years, contributing to increased polarisation and concerns about rising hate against Jewish and Muslim communities in the UK.