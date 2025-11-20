Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Brits say they would ‘end friendships’ over opinions on Israel-Palestine

Video Player Placeholder
Related: Pro-Palestine supporters detained by police at Nottingham protest
  • A recent poll by More in Common UK reveals that almost half of Britons would consider ending a friendship over differing views on the Israel-Palestine conflict.
  • The survey of 2,000 adults found that 43% of those sympathetic to Palestine and 46% of those sympathetic to Israel would consider ending friendships due to social media posts.
  • Most Britons do not take a definitive side, viewing the conflict as complex, and three-quarters feel uncomfortable discussing it on social media.
  • Public patience for protests is diminishing, with 67% agreeing that some demonstrations related to the conflict are too disruptive and should not be permitted.
  • Sympathy for Israel has slightly decreased to 14%, while sympathy for Palestine has risen to 26% over the past two years, contributing to increased polarisation and concerns about rising hate against Jewish and Muslim communities in the UK.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in