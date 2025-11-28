Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Video: Israeli troops kill unarmed Palestinians during alleged surrender

Israeli forces caught on camera killing Palestinians who had appeared to surrender
  • Israeli troops were filmed killing two Palestinian men in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, 27 November.
  • The video shows the men appearing unarmed and surrendering with their hands raised before being ordered back into a building and then shot.
  • One of the men reportedly lifted his shirt to demonstrate he was unarmed prior to the shooting.
  • The Palestinian Authority accused Israeli forces of committing a "war crime" in response to the incident.
  • The IDF and Israeli police confirmed the shooting near Jenin, stating the men were "affiliated with a terror network", and an investigation has been launched.
