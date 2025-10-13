Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Israeli hostage reunited with family after being forced to dig own grave

Moment hostage Evyatar David met by Israel Defence Forces after release
  • Evyatar David, an Israeli hostage, was released after 738 days in Hamas captivity, having been abducted from the Nova music festival on 7 October 2023.
  • A disturbing video released in August showed Mr David emaciated, marking his days in captivity and digging his own grave, which his family condemned as being 'buried alive'.
  • He was reunited with his family, appearing in good spirits, alongside his childhood friend Guy Gilboa-Dalal, who was also released.
  • The release of Mr David and 19 other living hostages was part of a deal exchanging them for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, as per a Gaza plan by Donald Trump and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
  • While 26 hostages reportedly remain in Gaza and two bodies have been returned, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum accused Hamas of breaching the ceasefire agreement.
