Moment avalanche ploughs down mountain in Alps as skiers watch on in shock

Moment avalanche rushes down Alps mountain as skiers watch on
  • An avalanche struck the Val Veny area of the Courmayeur ski resort in the Italian Alps on Sunday, 15 February.
  • Eyewitness footage captured the moment the mass of snow and ice swept down the mountain.
  • Authorities confirmed two skiers died and a third remains in critical condition after being caught in the avalanche.
  • All three individuals were skiing off-piste at the time; their nationalities have not been released.
  • This incident follows recent avalanche fatalities involving British skiers in French resorts, including two in Val d’Isere and one in La Grave.
