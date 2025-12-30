Cable car crash leaves tourists stranded 2,800 meters in the air
- A cable car accident in Italy's Piedmont region injured at least four people and left approximately 100 others stranded Tuesday.
- The incident near Macugnaga occurred when a cabin failed to slow down and collided with a station barrier, injuring three passengers and the ground operator, first responders said.
- The cable car service was halted after the accident, leaving a group of around 100 including children and tourists stranded for a time at the upper station on the Monte Moro mountain at an altitude of around 2,800 meters, Italian media reported.
- Helicopters were deployed to rescue the tourists and no one suffered serious or life-threatening injuries.
- The cable car, built in 1962 and refurbished two years prior, led to the closure of nearby ski slopes, with Italy having a recent history of similar serious accidents.