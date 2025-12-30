Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cable car crash leaves tourists stranded 2,800 meters in the air

The Italian fire service said the crash occurred near the village of Macugnaga in the Piedmont region, when two cabins collided with the cable car's upper and lower stations (file photo)
The Italian fire service said the crash occurred near the village of Macugnaga in the Piedmont region, when two cabins collided with the cable car's upper and lower stations (file photo) (Getty/iStock)
  • A cable car accident in Italy's Piedmont region injured at least four people and left approximately 100 others stranded Tuesday.
  • The incident near Macugnaga occurred when a cabin failed to slow down and collided with a station barrier, injuring three passengers and the ground operator, first responders said.
  • The cable car service was halted after the accident, leaving a group of around 100 including children and tourists stranded for a time at the upper station on the Monte Moro mountain at an altitude of around 2,800 meters, Italian media reported.
  • Helicopters were deployed to rescue the tourists and no one suffered serious or life-threatening injuries.
  • The cable car, built in 1962 and refurbished two years prior, led to the closure of nearby ski slopes, with Italy having a recent history of similar serious accidents.
In full

