Millions of Italians rally for Gaza in nationwide action
- Over two million people across Italy participated in a one-day general strike on Friday, with rallies held in more than 100 cities.
- The strike, organised by CGIL, aimed to support Gaza residents and a humanitarian aid mission, following the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla.
- Italy’s conservative Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, sharply criticised the action, labelling it politically motivated and asserting it targeted her right-wing government.
- The strike saw approximately 60 per cent national participation, halting key services like transportation and schools, with 300,000 people marching in Rome alone.
- While most protests were peaceful, minor clashes occurred in Milan, Turin, Bologna, and Naples, and protesters in Florence demanded the cancellation of an upcoming football match between Italy and Israel.