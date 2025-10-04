Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Millions of Italians rally for Gaza in nationwide action

A pro-Palestinian demonstrator protests along the Rome's ring road as they gather for a national general strike
A pro-Palestinian demonstrator protests along the Rome's ring road as they gather for a national general strike (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • Over two million people across Italy participated in a one-day general strike on Friday, with rallies held in more than 100 cities.
  • The strike, organised by CGIL, aimed to support Gaza residents and a humanitarian aid mission, following the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla.
  • Italy’s conservative Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, sharply criticised the action, labelling it politically motivated and asserting it targeted her right-wing government.
  • The strike saw approximately 60 per cent national participation, halting key services like transportation and schools, with 300,000 people marching in Rome alone.
  • While most protests were peaceful, minor clashes occurred in Milan, Turin, Bologna, and Naples, and protesters in Florence demanded the cancellation of an upcoming football match between Italy and Israel.
