Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Thousands of stolen ancient treasures recovered from ‘tomb raiders’

Archaeologists unearth ‘hidden empire’ in Spain
  • Italian authorities have apprehended 34 individuals, dubbed "tomb raiders", suspected of plundering ancient treasures from archaeological sites across Sicily and Calabria.
  • The operation resulted in the recovery of approximately 10,000 archaeological artefacts, including 7,000 ancient Greek coins, with an estimated total value of €17 million (£14.5 million).
  • Charges against the alleged tomb raiders include criminal conspiracy, theft of cultural property, trading in stolen goods, and counterfeiting.
  • A clandestine lab producing fake ancient coins and pottery was discovered in Catania, Sicily, and some looted coins were seized in Germany.
  • In Calabria, suspects allegedly operated with the "implicit consent" of a local Ndrangheta mafia clan, using agricultural code words to disguise their illicit activities.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in