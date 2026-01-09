IVF breakthrough for older women as eggs ‘rejuvenated’
- Scientists have "rejuvenated" human eggs in vitro for the first time, a breakthrough that could significantly improve IVF success rates for older women.
- The technique involves supplementing eggs with the protein Shugoshin 1, which acts as a "glue" for chromosome pairs and declines with age.
- Research indicates this method can reduce age-related chromosomal defects in eggs, with one study showing a reduction from 71 per cent to as low as 47 per cent.
- Experiments on mouse and human eggs demonstrated that microinjections of Shugoshin 1 reversed premature chromosome separation, a common issue in older eggs.
- While further trials and safety assessments are needed, experts believe this development holds great potential for allowing more couples to conceive with fewer IVF attempts.