Jack Schlossberg to run for Congress continuing Kennedy political dynasty

  • Jack Schlossberg, grandson of John F Kennedy, has announced his intention to run for Congress in New York’s 12th congressional district.
  • The 32-year-old aims to succeed the retiring Rep. Jerry Nadler, citing a national "crisis at every level" including cost of living and corruption.
  • Schlossberg seeks to help the Democratic Party regain control of the House of Representatives, emphasising the need for effective political engagement.
  • A Yale and Harvard graduate, he is also a social media influencer and a vocal critic of Donald Trump and his relative, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
  • He positions himself as a guardian of his family's legacy, highlighting his ability to navigate the current "toxic and polluted media environment".
