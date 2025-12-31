Jack Smith’s closed-door testimony about Trump probes released
- Former special counsel Jack Smith's testimony from a seven-hour deposition about investigations into President Donald Trump has been released by the House Judiciary Committee.
- Smith led two Justice Department prosecutions against Trump, one regarding the Capitol riot and a second classified documents case, that the president’s 2024 election victory effectively ended.
- Smith insisted that Trump was criminally liable in both cases and was "most culpable" for the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, according to the 255-page transcript released Wednesday.
- He said his Jan. 6 case, which alleged criminal conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 election, relied heavily on the testimony of Republicans who “put their allegiance to the country before the party.”
- Smith said that the president’s demand that Georgia officials “find” more than 11,000 votes was evidence of criminal intention, and he had “no doubt” that the president sought political retribution against him for filing the cases.