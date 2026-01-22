Jack Smith doubles down on prosecuting Trump in first public testimony
- Jack Smith, the special counsel who investigated Donald Trump, defended his investigations into alleged attempts to overturn election results and the withholding of classified documents.
- In his first public testimony to the House Judiciary Committee, Smith stated he stands by his decisions to bring charges against Trump, asserting his investigation found proof beyond a reasonable doubt of criminal activity.
- Smith affirmed he would prosecute Trump again today if presented with the same evidence, regardless of political affiliation, emphasising that no one should be above the law.
- The two federal grand jury indictments against Trump, accusing him of over 40 crimes, were ultimately dismissed; one by a Trump-appointed judge and the other, weeks after Trump won the 2024 presidential election, Smith filed the motions to dismiss both cases altogether.
- Trump has repeatedly threatened retaliation against Smith, labelling him “deranged” and a “criminal” and accusing him of leading a politically motivated conspiracy.