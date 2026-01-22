Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jack Smith doubles down on prosecuting Trump in first public testimony

Former special counsel defends investigations into Trump’s attempts to overturn election results and withhold classified documents
Former special counsel defends investigations into Trump’s attempts to overturn election results and withhold classified documents (Getty Images)
  • Jack Smith, the special counsel who investigated Donald Trump, defended his investigations into alleged attempts to overturn election results and the withholding of classified documents.
  • In his first public testimony to the House Judiciary Committee, Smith stated he stands by his decisions to bring charges against Trump, asserting his investigation found proof beyond a reasonable doubt of criminal activity.
  • Smith affirmed he would prosecute Trump again today if presented with the same evidence, regardless of political affiliation, emphasising that no one should be above the law.
  • The two federal grand jury indictments against Trump, accusing him of over 40 crimes, were ultimately dismissed; one by a Trump-appointed judge and the other, weeks after Trump won the 2024 presidential election, Smith filed the motions to dismiss both cases altogether.
  • Trump has repeatedly threatened retaliation against Smith, labelling him “deranged” and a “criminal” and accusing him of leading a politically motivated conspiracy.
