Jacob Zuma’s daughter in court over social media posts during 2021 riots

Former South African president Jacob Zuma sings outside court as he faces corruption charges
  • Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of Jacob Zuma, has pleaded not guilty to charges of inciting violence during the 2021 riots in South Africa.
  • The charges, including incitement to commit terrorism and public violence, are based on her social media posts and speeches made in June and July 2021.
  • Prosecutors allege her remarks led to widespread public disorder and looting, which caused an estimated 50 billion rand in damage and resulted in at least 350 deaths.
  • This case marks the first time in South Africa that social media activity forms the basis of a terrorism-related prosecution.
  • Zuma-Sambudla, who was arrested almost four years after the unrest, maintains her innocence, stating the case is politically motivated, with her father, Jacob Zuma, attending court in support.
