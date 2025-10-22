Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cost of Jaguar Land Rover cyber attack revealed

  • A cyber attack on Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has been identified as the UK's most economically damaging hack.
  • The incident is estimated to have cost the country £1.9 billion, with around 5,000 businesses nationwide affected by the fallout.
  • JLR halted production at its UK factories for five weeks from 1 September following the attack, with full recovery not expected until January 2026.
  • The Cyber Monitoring Centre (CMC) categorised the hack as a category 3 incident, with category 5 the most severe, noting that JLR itself will shoulder over half the cost.
  • Ciaran Martin, chair of the CMC’s technical committee, urged organisations to identify and protect their critical networks in response to the significant financial damage.
