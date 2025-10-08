Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Final escapee is caught months after New Orleans jailbreak

Derrick Groves was taken into custody in Atlanta, Georgia, after evading the authorities for almost five months, the U.S. Marshals said Wednesday
Derrick Groves was taken into custody in Atlanta, Georgia, after evading the authorities for almost five months, the U.S. Marshals said Wednesday (Chris Granger)
  • Derrick Groves, convicted of murder, has been recaptured in Atlanta, Georgia, almost five months after escaping from a New Orleans prison.
  • Groves was the last of ten inmates to be apprehended following the May jailbreak, which authorities described as one of the largest in recent US history.
  • The escape involved the men crawling through a hole behind a toilet, scaling a barbed-wire fence, and leaving a message that read "To Easy LoL."
  • Authorities had offered a $50,000 reward for Groves, who had the most violent criminal record among the escapees, and his arrest followed a brief standoff where he was found hiding in a crawl space.
  • All ten men face additional charges of simple escape, carrying a potential sentence of two to five years, with investigations also pointing to alleged assistance from a maintenance worker and Groves' girlfriend.
