Final escapee is caught months after New Orleans jailbreak
- Derrick Groves, convicted of murder, has been recaptured in Atlanta, Georgia, almost five months after escaping from a New Orleans prison.
- Groves was the last of ten inmates to be apprehended following the May jailbreak, which authorities described as one of the largest in recent US history.
- The escape involved the men crawling through a hole behind a toilet, scaling a barbed-wire fence, and leaving a message that read "To Easy LoL."
- Authorities had offered a $50,000 reward for Groves, who had the most violent criminal record among the escapees, and his arrest followed a brief standoff where he was found hiding in a crawl space.
- All ten men face additional charges of simple escape, carrying a potential sentence of two to five years, with investigations also pointing to alleged assistance from a maintenance worker and Groves' girlfriend.