Before and after Hurricane Melissa hit Jamaica seen in satellite imagery
- Hurricane Melissa caused widespread flooding and devastation across the northern Caribbean, including Jamaica, Cuba, and Haiti, after roaring ashore on Wednesday.
- The storm, which initially formed as a Category 5, has since weakened to a Category 2 and is now moving across the Bahamas, with an expected path near Bermuda.
- The video shows the devastation caused with at least 34 people confirmed dead across the affected regions of Jamaica, Cuba, and Haiti.
- Emergency relief operations have commenced in Jamaica, with flights delivering essential supplies such as water and food after the main international airport reopened.
- Cuba successfully evacuated over 735,000 people, preventing any fatalities, though the storm inflicted considerable damage to infrastructure, homes, and agricultural plantations.