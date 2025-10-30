Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Before and after Hurricane Melissa hit Jamaica seen in satellite imagery

Satellite imagery shows Jamaica before and after the devastation of Hurricane Melissa
  • Hurricane Melissa caused widespread flooding and devastation across the northern Caribbean, including Jamaica, Cuba, and Haiti, after roaring ashore on Wednesday.
  • The storm, which initially formed as a Category 5, has since weakened to a Category 2 and is now moving across the Bahamas, with an expected path near Bermuda.
  • The video shows the devastation caused with at least 34 people confirmed dead across the affected regions of Jamaica, Cuba, and Haiti.
  • Emergency relief operations have commenced in Jamaica, with flights delivering essential supplies such as water and food after the main international airport reopened.
  • Cuba successfully evacuated over 735,000 people, preventing any fatalities, though the storm inflicted considerable damage to infrastructure, homes, and agricultural plantations.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in