Why a councillor has defected from Nigel Farage’s Reform
- James Buchan, a Reform UK councillor for Dartford Borough Council, has defected to the Conservative Party.
- His defection was prompted by "profound discomfort" with Reform UK's policy to abolish indefinite leave to remain.
- Buchan stated he could not align with the policy, arguing it would create "a huge amount of fear and anxiety" for non-EU residents legally working in the UK.
- He criticised Reform UK for "relying on rhetoric and slogans" and having "a pretty unfortunate way of treating people", adding he wanted to be able to "look my family in the eye and say, ‘that’s not who I am’".
- A Reform source called for Buchan to resign his seat, predicting he would lose as a Conservative, while Conservative council leader Jeremy Kite welcomed him to the party.