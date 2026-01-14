James Bulger’s killer Jon Venables set for fresh parole hearing
- Child killer Jon Venables is set to have his latest bid for freedom heard by the Parole Board, more than two years after his last appeal was rejected.
- Venables, who murdered two-year-old James Bulger in 1993, was deemed a continued danger to children in 2023.
- The fresh hearing reopens 'unimaginable trauma' for James Bulger's family, according to their spokesperson.
- Venables has been released and recalled to prison multiple times since 2001 for offences involving indecent images of children.
- James Bulger's mother, Denise Fergus, has been granted permission to observe the upcoming parole hearing.