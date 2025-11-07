Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pioneering scientist James Watson dies aged 97

James Watson won a Nobel Prize in 1962
James Watson won a Nobel Prize in 1962 (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev, File)
  • James D. Watson, the pioneering scientist who co-discovered DNA's double helix structure, has died at the age of 97.
  • His groundbreaking work in 1953, undertaken at just 24, earned him a Nobel Prize in 1962 alongside Francis Crick and Maurice Wilkins.
  • The revelation that deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) forms a double helix revolutionised medicine, forensics, genealogy, and ethics.
  • This discovery provided instant insight into how hereditary information is stored and how cells duplicate their DNA.
  • Watson's later years were marred by widespread condemnation following racist remarks, including assertions about the intelligence of Black people.
