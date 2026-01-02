Judge denies release of Jan 6 pipe bomb suspect
- A federal judge has ruled that Brian J. Cole Jr., accused of planting pipe bombs outside the Democratic and Republican National Committees before the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, will remain in custody ahead of his trial.
- Judge Matthew Sharbaugh stated he lacked confidence that releasing Cole could reasonably guard against future danger, noting the speed with which he allegedly assembled the devices and his reported purchase of additional bomb-making materials.
- Cole's defense team argued for his release, citing his diagnoses of autism and obsessive-compulsive disorder, his lack of criminal history and that the devices did not detonate, causing no actual harm.
- Prosecutors opposed his release, presenting an "hours-long videotaped confession" where Cole detailed his actions and intent, and emphasizing that only luck prevented the viable pipe bombs from detonating.
- Cole allegedly told investigators that "something just snapped" after the 2020 election, believing someone needed to "speak up" for those who thought the election was stolen, and expressing a dislike for both political parties.