Jane Goodall revealed which world leaders she would send to space in Netflix interview

Primatologist Jane Goodall has died
  • Conservationist Jane Goodall, who recently passed away at 91, expressed a wish to send several world leaders, including Donald Trump, on one of Elon Musk's SpaceX flights.
  • This revelation came from a posthumously released interview for the Netflix documentary series Famous Last Words, which Goodall understood would be released after her death.
  • Goodall listed individuals she 'didn't like' for the hypothetical space journey, specifically naming Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Trump's supporters.
  • As a United Nations Messenger of Peace, she also spoke out against global conflicts, including the 'genocide of the people of Gaza,' in a statement for the International Day of Peace.
  • Goodall had previously compared Donald Trump's behavior to the dominance rituals of male chimpanzees she observed.
