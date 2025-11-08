Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Japan on alert as bear attacks continue

Troops deployed in northern Japan to help stop bear attacks after surge in casualties
  • A man in his 50s was hospitalised after a bear attack in Fukushima, Japan, marking the latest in a surge of incidents across the country.
  • Over 100 people have been attacked by bears since April, with 13 fatalities nationwide, making it one of the worst years on record for such encounters.
  • Authorities have deployed the military in Akita and Iwate prefectures, where two-thirds of this year's deaths occurred, to help manage the escalating situation.
  • The increase in attacks is attributed to bears venturing closer to human settlements due to dwindling food sources before winter hibernation and an increased bear population.
  • The Environment Ministry is reviewing management measures and advising residents to take precautions, as bear sightings are also rising in major cities like Kyoto and Tokyo.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in