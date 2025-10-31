Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Japan unveils new plan to tackle growing bear problem

Video Player Placeholder
Japan steps up bear safety measures after recent attacks
  • Japan is experiencing a record surge in wild bear attacks this year, resulting in 13 fatalities and injuring more than 100 people.
  • The environment ministry is launching a programme to hire licensed hunters and personnel, utilising additional funds to address the problem.
  • Authorities are considering legal amendments to permit police to use rifles against bears, with Japan's Self-Defence Forces also assisting in affected areas like Akita.
  • Experts attribute the increase in attacks to environmental factors, such as climate change causing food shortages, and demographic shifts, with bears venturing into depopulated rural areas.
  • Bear populations, including Asiatic black and brown bears, appear to be growing, leading to more frequent sightings in residential zones, particularly in Akita prefecture.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in