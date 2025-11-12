Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Japan’s public areas to have fences installed to protect against bears

Japan is experiencing a significant increase in bear attacks
Japan is experiencing a significant increase in bear attacks (Getty/iStock)
  • Japan is experiencing a record surge in bear attacks, with 13 people killed and over 100 injured since April, predominantly in northern prefectures such as Akita and Iwate.
  • The increase in encounters is attributed to a growing bear population, dwindling natural food supplies, climate change, and a decline in the number of hunters.
  • Authorities are implementing various countermeasures, including the deployment of Self-Defence Forces to assist with traps and culling, while residents carry bells to deter bears.
  • The Japan Tourism Agency plans to subsidise protective fences for open-air baths at hot spring resorts to safeguard visitors, following increased bear sightings near tourist areas.
  • Despite the reinstatement of bear population control measures, efforts are hampered by a shortage of hunters, though over 9,000 bears were culled in 2023-24 and more than 4,200 this year.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in