Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why police in Japan are now allowed to shoot bears

Troops deployed in northern Japan to help stop bear attacks after surge in casualties
  • Japan has recorded at least 13 bear attack fatalities since April, marking the highest toll on record.
  • Authorities have launched a campaign to cull bears, with amended rules permitting police to use rifles against the animals.
  • Riot police personnel trained with firearms and the Self-Defence Forces have been deployed to northern prefectures like Akita and Iwate, which have seen the most attacks.
  • Experts attribute the surge to a tripling of the Asiatic black bear population since 2012, due to hunting restrictions and warmer winters.
  • Dwindling natural food supplies are driving bears into villages and urban areas, prompting urgent appeals for assistance from local authorities.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in