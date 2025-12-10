Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake recorded off Japan coast

Moment 7.5-magnitude earthquake hits Japan
  • A 5.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the east coast of Honshu, Japan, on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
  • While there were no immediate reports of damage, it came two days after a 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck off Aomori's coast on Monday.
  • On Tuesday, Japan's weather agency issued its highest-level megaquake warning, the first activation of the top-tier alert since its 2022 launch, covering 800 miles of coastline from Chiba to Hokkaido.
  • The initial tremor injured at least 51 people across Hokkaido, Aomori, and Iwate prefectures, with seven severe injuries reported.
  • Authorities confirmed no significant damage to infrastructure or nuclear power plants, but urged residents to remain vigilant and prepare for potential further seismic activity.

