Latest Japan travel advice following 7.5-magnitude earthquake

Moment 7.5-magnitude earthquake hits Japan
  • A 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Aomori, northern Japan, on Monday, 8 December, resulting in at least 33 injuries.
  • Tsunami warnings were issued following the tremor but were later lifted as waves were lower than initially feared, reaching a maximum of 2.2 feet.
  • The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has warned of the possibility of further powerful earthquakes occurring over the next week and urged residents to remain on high alert.
  • The earthquake caused temporary disruptions to train services, traffic jams, and flight cancellations, with 200 passengers stranded overnight at New Chitose airport.
  • Authorities have advised residents in affected areas to check evacuation routes, secure furniture, and prepare emergency supplies, a recommendation echoed by the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).
