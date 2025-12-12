Another 6.9 magnitude earthquake hits Japan’s northeast
- Japan issued a fresh tsunami advisory following a 6.9 magnitude earthquake off the northeast coast.
- The quake, which occurred at 11.44am local time, prompted warnings to coastal areas of Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate, and Miyagi of the potential for 1 metre tsunami waves. The advisory was lifted around two hours later.
- This latest tremor follows a 7.5 magnitude earthquake earlier in the week that injured at least 51 people and led to a rare megaquake advisory, the first since the system's 2022 launch.
- The megaquake advisory, which remains in effect until 16 December, warns of an elevated risk of a magnitude 8 or higher earthquake and potential tsunamis exceeding three metres in affected regions.
- Authorities are also increasingly utilising drones to broadcast evacuation messages during natural disasters, enhancing response capabilities.